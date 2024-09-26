Ciudad Juarez.- A fire in a vacant lot next to a gas station has raised alarm in the southeast of the city tonight.

The accident occurred in the uninhabited area located behind the gas station located on Ibarrola Street and Independencia Boulevard.

Initially it was reported that it was the gas station, but when fire engine 12 and public security elements arrived they saw that it was the vacant lot.

The fire, which started in weeds and clothing, was put out by gas station personnel with fire extinguishers.

It is believed that this was an accidental situation caused by a bonfire made by homeless people in the area.