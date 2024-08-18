Artworks on display at the historic Somerset House arts centre in central London were not damaged after a fire broke out on its roof on Saturday, but the building will remain partially closed while firefighters investigate the source of the blaze.

About 125 personnel, supported by 25 trucks, worked to extinguish the fire that broke out at around 12 noon (11:00 GMT) on Saturday on the roof of the centuries-old building.

The firefighters announced that the fire had been brought under control, confirming that no injuries were recorded among visitors or workers at the center, who all left before the firefighters intervened.

“The fire at Somerset House is now under control and investigations will begin to try to determine its cause,” they wrote on the X platform.

In the north wing of the center, the Courtauld Gallery features a collection of famous paintings by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, such as “Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear” from 1889, and works by such masters as Édouard Manet, Claude Monet and Paul Cézanne. The gallery was not directly affected by the fire and will be open to the public, unlike the rest of the Arts Center, which is “closed until further notice.”

An event scheduled for Sunday afternoon by a group of South Asian artists has been cancelled.

This building became famous after several films were filmed there, including two from the James Bond series.