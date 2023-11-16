The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from Fire TV Stick and Cube. The reported discount is around 40% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The products in question had a price cut for Black Friday 2023 ranging from €12 up to €50 for the Cube. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The two basic models of Fire TV Stick they are Lite and Standard, both with remote control and a really bargain price. A little more expensive we find instead the new models, in 4K and Max versions, capable of better quality thanks to HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. Last, but not least, the Fire TV Cube equipped with all the conveniences of Fire devices, as well as hands-free control functions with Alexa.