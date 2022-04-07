There Fire TV Stick 4K Max It needs no introduction, it is the latest model released by Amazon for its TV Stick series and therefore includes all the latest technology that will allow you to enjoy 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Today the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on offer on Amazon and you can buy it at € 39.99 instead of € 64.99, with a discount of 25 €, equal to 38% of the total price. It goes without saying that at this price this device is practically unmissable because it offers a complete experience for your home TV, even if you already have a smart TV, and it can also be a great gift idea.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Why Buy It

This Fire TV Stick allows you to experience the cinema at home with 4K resolution and support for the latest Dolby Vision and HDR10 + technologies, plus there is also support for Dolby Atmos audio to get quality audio by combining it with a compatible stereo system. .

The services compatible with this device are many, we obviously find Prime Video, which is the streaming service signed by Amazon, accompanied by the most famous platforms such as Netflix, DAZN, Disney +, Mediaset Infinity and many others.

The package includes the convenient remote control with integrated microphone that allows you to interact directly with the Alexa voice assistant to manage the settings of your TV Stick or even the smart devices you have at home.

Being the latest version available, you will also have the most powerful chip and can use the Fire TV Stick 4K Max even with networks Wi-Fi 6 last generation.

In short, truly an opportunity not to be missed, and if you want to buy it at a discounted price, I advise you not to postpone the purchase too much because the offer may expire soon.