Amazon has made the new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max models available starting today. These models offer the best performance of Fire TV, with almost 30% more power than the previous generation, in addition to support Wi-Fi 6E. The price is €69.99 and €79.99 respectively. You can find them at this address or via the boxes below.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) It offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and has an updated 1.7 GHZ quad-core processor, which makes it almost 30% more powerful than the previous generation. It supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos audio, plus Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, HDR10+ format.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd generation) It offers ambient mode and an updated 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, making it “Amazon’s smartest and most powerful streaming device.” Support for Wi-Fi 6E guarantees an even smoother streaming experience (if you have a compatible router). Fire TV Stick 4K Max also has 16GB of memory, double that of the previous generation. It’s also the first Fire TV Stick device to feature the Alexa Enhanced Edition voice remote, which offers dedicated channel buttons and a “Recents” button for one-touch access to the most recently used app or channel.