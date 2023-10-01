Jairo is the father of one of the young women who is still missing after the tragedy that mourns Murcia, in Spain. Her daughter, 28 years old, had gone to party with several of her friends in this city in the southeast of the country, where a fire occurred in a nightclub area that so far leaves 13 victims.

The father told Spanish media this morning that the only clue he has about her is an audio that he sent to his wife around 6 am (local time). “Mommy, I love her, we are going to die“says the voice note that this family received from Caravaca de la Cruz.

According to the newspaper The worldJairo said that the young woman “sent the audio to say goodbye.” That same medium assured that screams and calls for help can be heard in the recording. “After sending the audio, the phone turned off,” Jairo added.

According to witnesses, the flames originated in a nightclub frequented by the Latin community. Jofre Herrera told the Murcia opinion that several people were upstairs in one of the nightclubs to celebrate a birthday when the tragedy occurred.

At the moment, it is still unknown what caused the fire.

The truth is that the investigations established, for the moment, that the flames started around 6 am (local time) at the Teatre nightclub.located in the Atalayas neighborhood.

“We regret to inform you that the deaths in the Atalayas fire amount to 13“, announced the mayor of Murcia on X (formerly Twitter).

Firefighters continue working at the scene and new victims are not ruled out.

Firefighters, who arrived at the scene at 7 am, managed to put out the fire in less than an hour.but “there are still bodies to be removed” from the rubble, a complicated task given the “risk” of collapse,” said the mayor.

Four people, two women aged 22 and 25 and two men aged 41 and 45, were affected by smoke inhalation. However, Rescuers also say that many other bodies have not been located.

Diego Seral, spokesman for the National Police in Murcia, told the network Regional Wave of Murcia that the critical point where the fire would have started It is on the first floor of the nightclub and that six of the victims located were in that place.

The mayor of Murcia declared three days of mourning and reported that 40 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were mobilized.

This fire is the deadliest recorded in Spain in a leisure venue since the tragedy in 1990 at the “Flying” nightclub in Zaragoza, where 43 people died.

