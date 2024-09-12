Thursday, September 12, 2024, 2:32 PM



| Updated 14:39h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

In the western United States, it is common for fires to spread during this time of year. High temperatures and the accumulation of vegetation have contributed to a total of 16 rapidly spreading fires in California so far. 366,650 hectares have been burned so far, largely due to the ‘Park Fire’ that broke out on July 22 and razed 174,000 hectares. This fire is now 99% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and there is no risk of it spreading further.

But the situation in California is far from being under control. Two of the fires that have the perimeter of Los Angeles on alert are the ‘Line Fire’ and the ‘Bridge Fire’. The first of these started on Thursday, September 5, and has fully affected San Bernardino County, 100 kilometers from Los Angeles. It is only 14% contained and almost 14,000 hectares have already been affected. That is why the Californian government has declared a state of emergency, in addition to having to adopt other extreme measures: it has forced the evacuation of thousands of people, the closure of multiple roads and the creation of shelters for people who have been forced to flee the intense fire.

The ‘Line Fire’ has burned thousands of hectares in California and has forced firefighters to multiply their efforts



AFP





The state government has estimated that approximately 65,500 structures are threatened by this fire. This includes private properties, commercial establishments and others. At the moment, as of September 11, only 14% of the fire is contained.

A burned-out ski resort



Meanwhile, the Bridge Fire, which has burned 19,000 hectares, began on Sunday, September 8, and has affected both Los Angeles and San Bernardino County. Authorities have issued several evacuation orders for residents of areas such as Wrightwood, a community of about 4,000 people that has been completely evacuated. Some users have shared terrifying images of the area on social media, with the sky completely dyed a reddish color.

The flames have even devastated the Mountain High ski resort, located in Wrightwood and which just this year celebrated its centenary. Considered the most emblematic ski slope in California, the cameras have captured the path of the fire. The images show how the fire has reached the cable car.

#US🇺🇸WILDFIRE REACHES CALIFORNIA’S MOUNTAIN HIGH RESORT! The Bridge Fire has reached Mountain High Resort in California. Webcams have shown the flames inside the ski resort, damaging its infrastructure.#California pic.twitter.com/QgJsAILgMC — WORLD AT WAR (@World_At_War_6) September 11, 2024

Near the San Bernardino Mountains, where much of the fire is concentrated, is Mount Baldy, a community whose residents have also been ordered to evacuate. However, some of them have ignored it and have turned their efforts to trying to save their homes, as shown in some videos circulating on the Internet.

Nearly 6,000 firefighters and soldiers



The California government has mobilized a large number of people to extinguish the flames of the multiple fires as quickly as possible. Specifically, the deployment consists of 5,755 people, including firefighters, soldiers and first responders. In addition, they have mobilized “the largest firefighting air force in the world”, with 51 helicopters and 9 fixed-wing aircraft. In addition, they have deployed a total of 520 fire trucks and 141 water tankers.

However, firefighters are having difficulty putting out the fires due to the high temperatures being recorded and the difficult locations to which the fire has spread. “We’re dealing with high temperatures and rugged, difficult-to-access areas where there haven’t been fires in decades, so all that vegetation has created significant fuel loads,” said Rick Carhart, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. In addition, the agency has stated that the containment of the ‘Bridge Fire’ does not even reach 1%.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a total of 13 people have been injured so far, including three firefighters. Fortunately, there have been no deaths so far.