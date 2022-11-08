Fire | Threatening fire in the yard of an apartment building in Järvenpää – the rubbish roof burst into flames, the fire soon spread to the house

At night, the Central Uusimaa rescue service extinguished a garbage roof, the fire of which almost spread to the neighboring apartment building.

In Järvenpää a threatening situation arose late on Tuesday, when the garbage shed in the courtyard of the apartment building caught fire. The central Uusimaa rescue service was alerted to a large building fire shortly before midnight. As many as 14 units went to extinguish the fire.

Firefighter on duty Ville Vahala says that the fire department was confronted by a garbage roof that was engulfed in flames, which had heated the wall of the apartment building next to it.

“The garbage shed went right down to the stone floor. The heat radiation had heated the wall of the neighboring apartment building so that several windows were already cracked and there was smoke in the stairwell and apartments,” says Vahala.

“Fortunately, however, the fire did not spread to that apartment building. Yes, there was such a danger in that.”

Two cars were also destroyed in the fire, one of them worse.

“They were parked on the rescue road, i.e. in the wrong place. At least the other one is not in driving condition,” says Vahala.

Clock by one in the night the fire had been extinguished. Vahala says that luckily not all the units sent to the scene were needed in the end.

“If the fire had spread to the apartment building, our response would have been just right. Now that the fire was contained to the trash can, we didn’t need all the units. There were three units involved in the task.”

According to the fire chief, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Of course, it’s easy to remember that it was set on purpose when the garbage shed catches fire at this time.”