Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A brush fire to a coast of the flagpole in the Tres Ríos Urban Development was registered this Friday afternoon in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Around 5:00 p.m. today, Friday, a fire near the flagpole was reported to the authorities, requesting the Culiacán Fire Department.

No people were reported affected in this incident. Information released indicates that the incident was reported to the emergency services, who arrived at the scene in a few minutes.

The flames that reached at least four meters highthreatened to spread to some commercial premises and a well-known casino established on that site.

Given the quick intervention of the smoke eaters, the fire was controlled as quickly as possible. After a few minutes, the sinister was turned off, so the Firefighters removed debris to make sure the fire did not reignite.

About the causes that caused the fire in that area, it was unknown, presuming that someone would have thrown some cigarette bachicha and this would have caused the fire to take hold due to the winds that circulated at that time. After finishing the suffocation work, the smoke eaters withdrew from the site