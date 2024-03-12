Fire | The Seinäjoki school building fire is suspected to have been set on purpose

The cause of the fire is being investigated, says the fire marshal on duty.

Seinäjoki The Koskenalantie building is being ventilated, the on-duty fire marshal of the Southern Ostrobothnia Rescue Service Keijo Kangastie tells.

An old three-story school building burned down in Koskenalanti on Tuesday evening. According to Kangastie, there hasn't been a school in the building for many years.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, says Kangastie.

The fire had started in several different places in the thousands of square meters of the building. For this reason, according to the fire marshal, the fire can be suspected to have been started intentionally.

According to Kangasti, there are no known personal injuries.

Building has been scheduled to be dismantled. For this reason, according to the fire marshal, the value of the material damage of the fire will not increase greatly.

According to the fire marshal on duty, at first it seemed that the smoke from the fire might spread to the central hospital located about 500 meters away, but the smoke formation was brought under control. The hospital did not have to be told to turn off the air conditioning.

The extinguishing works are estimated to continue until at least nine in the evening.

Correction on Tuesday 12.3. at 19:07: The fire is in Koskenalantie, not Koskelantie, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.