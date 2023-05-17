Wednesday, May 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fire | The police consider the New Zealand hostel fire to be arson – the number of victims is still unclear

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fire | The police consider the New Zealand hostel fire to be arson – the number of victims is still unclear

People are still missing after a fire in Wellington on Tuesday local time.

In New Zealand the police believe that the hostel fire that killed at least six people was arson. A homicide investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Speaking to reporters, the police chief did not reveal the grounds for the police’s suspicions. No one has been arrested, but the police have a list of people they want to interview.

Earlier, the police said that a couple of hours before the big fire, there was a sofa in the building that was on fire and the rescue team had not been informed about it. A possible connection between the fires is under investigation.

People are still missing following the fire that happened in Wellington on Tuesday local time, so there may be more deaths. Today, the police was able to start an investigation inside the damaged building.

#Fire #police #Zealand #hostel #fire #arson #number #victims #unclear

See also  HS Helsinki The woman who escaped the war sat on the hairdresser's bench in Kallio and began to tell her story - After that, an unprecedented avalanche of events began in the barber shop.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Marina Coppi: “Everyone’s legend was my father. How many Giros were heard on the radio”

Marina Coppi: "Everyone's legend was my father. How many Giros were heard on the radio"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result