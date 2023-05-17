Fire | The police consider the New Zealand hostel fire to be arson – the number of victims is still unclear

People are still missing after a fire in Wellington on Tuesday local time.

In New Zealand the police believe that the hostel fire that killed at least six people was arson. A homicide investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Speaking to reporters, the police chief did not reveal the grounds for the police’s suspicions. No one has been arrested, but the police have a list of people they want to interview.

Earlier, the police said that a couple of hours before the big fire, there was a sofa in the building that was on fire and the rescue team had not been informed about it. A possible connection between the fires is under investigation.

