Fire The fire in Käpylä’s workers’ house was extinguished, the fire originated in the sauna facilities

The fire started from the sauna facilities of the workers’ house, but was quickly extinguished.

Helsinki There was a fire in Käpylä’s workers’ house on Wednesday evening.

The fire originated in the sauna facilities.

“The fire is now extinguished, the premises are ventilated and cleared,” says firefighter Juuso Punnonen.

Punnonen does not have precise information on whether there was anyone in the sauna facilities when the fire broke out, but personal injuries were still saved.

The fire did not spread from the sauna rooms to the rest of the workers’ house. The cause of ignition is determined.