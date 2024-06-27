Fire | The cause of the Santahamina wildfire is still a mystery

Fire|Conscripts serving in Santahamina have been reminded of the restrictions during the wildfire danger.

in Santahamina the cause of the wildfire that broke out on Wednesday has not been determined. Bulletin of the Defense Forces According to the report, there has been operational activity of the Defense Forces in the area, but it has not been possible to establish a single cause for the fire.

The area is used by the Defense Forces, which is why it is also responsible for investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire caught fire in the terrain far from buildings. The wildfire caused no personal or material damage and no danger to those on the island of Santahamina.

Fire spread over at least hundreds, possibly thousands of square meters. The fire was quickly brought under control and contained.

In addition to the units of the rescue service, the extinguishing unit of the Defense Forces was also present. The Border Guard’s helicopter was called to the scene to assist in the extinguishing work.

The Defense Forces says that it limits the use of highly flammable materials during the danger of wildfires. Such materials include, for example, light strips and smoke emitters.

