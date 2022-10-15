Fire | The barking of a dog woke up the burning cabin – The sleepers were saved at the last moment

According to the fire marshal on duty, it would be good for those staying in the wilderness cabins to carry a fire alarm and turn it on during the night.

Dog woke up the people who were sleeping in the burning cabin so that they had time to save themselves, says the rescue service of Central Ostrobothnia.

According to the rescue service’s tweet, the fire broke out in Toholamma on Saturday at three in the morning. According to the rescue service, the building was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighter on duty Joonas Nuolioja tells STT that two people were sleeping in the cabin when the fire started.

“The dog has started barking at night. Another man woke up and noticed that the roof structures were on fire,” says Nuolioja.

According to him, people got out of the burning cabin at the last moment. They had already had time to inhale the smoke but were not seriously injured. The dog was not injured in the fire either.

At that point, when the rescue service arrived at the scene of the fire, the building was already in flames, according to the fire marshal.

Fire marshal According to Nuolioja, there was no fire alarm in the cabin. According to him, it is difficult to conduct an accurate investigation into the cause of the fire, because the cottage was completely destroyed. According to the fire department’s estimate, the fire started from the stove that had been used to heat the cabin.

The rescue service of Central Ostrobothnia reminds us in a tweet about the importance of a fire alarm. According to Nuolioja, those staying in wilderness cabins could carry a fire alarm with them and switch it on at night if the building does not already have a fire alarm.

“However, the legislation requires that there must be a smoke alarm in the premises where you spend the night. It’s such a cheap life insurance that you shouldn’t miss it,” he says.