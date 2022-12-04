This afternoon (6:00 p.m.) football returns to Enrique Roca de Murcia, leaving aside the institutional movements after the Shareholders’ Meeting last Tuesday. A motivated Alcoyano arrives at the red house after breaking a negative streak of results and winning, in El Collao, Calahorra. For their part, Mario Simón’s team was solid in Castellón although they ended up giving in in the last few minutes.

It seems a propitious situation to vindicate oneself. Football returns to the capital of Segura and it is a perfect time to get fully involved in the fight for the promotion play-off. A clear victory and a loss for Osasuna Promesas would return fifth place to Mario Simón’s team, although what really matters is being in that position at the end of the league.

A long week of competition for a Real Murcia that will face Alcoyano, Cornellá and Sabadell in seven days. If things go well today, it will mean a plus of morale to face, immediately, two rivals from the lower-middle zone of the table. Dreaming of a 9 out of 9 is very optimistic, and as the coach from La Mancha rightly says, it’s time to focus on this afternoon before looking further afield.

It is going to be a game especially marked for the grana forward. With Miku out, the responsibility for the goal will fall on Andrés Carrasco and Dani Vega. And under the sticks of the Alicante goal will be the Elche Miguel Bañuz, the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in the league. The ex from Sanse is insurance under the sticks, and is largely to blame for Alcoyano’s position on the table. To this must be added the lack of effectiveness in front of goal, as the peppers have only one goal in the last three league games.

The good news for Real Murcia is the return of Pedro León. The muleno does not need to be presented. It is the best news of a Real Murcia that has its top scorer at number ’14’. A top-class player who can break a deadlock at any time. He is expected in a starting eleven where it seems that he is not going to fall again except by force majeure.

The keys The aim, tested

The success in front of goal will be key against Bañuz, the best goalkeeper in the category

30 years of drought

Alcoyano have not beaten Real Murcia away from home since November 1992

special match

Dani Vega, Lillo and Pedro Sánchez will face their former teams; if he plays, so would miku

The heat of the stands



The fan factor will also play a transcendental role. Once the Shareholders’ Meeting has been held, in which Felipe Moreno has finally not become part (at least for the moment) of the Grana entity, it is time to fully focus on the sports field. A great entry is expected on a Sunday afternoon where two historic clubs face each other, with solid projects and the desire to reach professional football this season.

Following the shareholders’ meeting, Felipe Moreno assured that he feels “exhausted” and has left Spain for a few weeks. He affirms that as of December 21 he is willing to resume talks.

Vicente Parras, the Alcoyano coach, recovers defender Primi and striker Rubio, who served a suspension against Calahorra, for the game. He did not want to give clues as to whether Sergio Moyita and José Antonio Soler, who did not play against the Riojans, will be part of the game at Enrique Roca. Those who will be out for sure are the defender Pablo Carbonell, the midfielder Imanol García and the striker Raúl González.

In this way, Parras could complete the call by summoning a player from Torrellano, the club dependent on the El Collao team.

It will also be time to see if, really, Alcoyano has recovered its version of the start of the season. As a visitor, they started the league beating SD Logroñés (0-1), Numancia (0-1) and Real Unión (1-2). A 9 of 9 that was cut short and, since the triumph at the Stadium Gal, they have not known an away victory: they lost in Cornellá (2-0), against Amorebieta (1-0) and drew against Real Sociedad B (1-0). -1). An irregularity that contrasts with a Real Murcia at home that, except for the painful defeat against Osasuna Promises (1-4), has not lost at Enrique Roca (two wins and 3 draws).

It will be a special game for Dani Vega, who will play against his former team, as well as for Lillo Castellano and Pedro Sánchez, former Murcianistas now in the ranks of Alcoyano. Miku has also played in both teams, who wore the blue and white jersey in 2004/2005. However, he points out that it will not be from the game.

Alcoyano, whose tactical scheme is usually a 4-4-2, has in Raúl Alcaina his greatest offensive danger. The one from Museros has five goals, and will presumably share the lead with Cristian Fernández, who has two goals.

The Alicante club wants to break a 30-year streak without beating Real Murcia as a visitor. You have to go back to November 8, 1992 to find Alcoyano’s last win over Murcia. Those from El Collao won 1-2, with goals from Llario and Fuentes.

Correa equalized for Real Murcia after the break. Only on two more occasions has he been able to take points from the Segura capital: one in the First Division, in the 44-45, with 2-3 on the scoreboard, and another in the Second Division of the 52-53 campaign, by 0 -1. Today’s duel has become, in the last decade, a classic of friendlies in the summer season. However, in official competition they have not faced each other for a decade. The last match, played at El Collao in May 2012, ended with a 3-1 victory. Today, at least in the call, the only two survivors of that match will be present: Fran Miranda and Pedro Sánchez.