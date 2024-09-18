Governor Rudenya: Fire started in Tver region due to falling UAV debris

A fire broke out in the city of Toropets in the Tver region due to the fall of debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This was reported by the region’s governor Igor Rudenya, reports TASS.

It is noted that all emergency services, as well as the leadership of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Tver Region, have left for the scene. Work is underway at the scene to localize the fire and eliminate the fire, the situation is under control.