Greece and Italy, among the countries of the Mediterranean basin most affected by the exceptional heat wave and the forest fires that affect large areas of the northern hemisphere since the beginning of the boreal summerThey are optimistic about the heat waves and fires they have had to face.

In the last few hours, fires have broken out and, as a consequence, several people have had to be evacuated in both countries; however, the authorities and aid bodies were able to control the situation, which they say is improving.

Fires are still active in southern Italy, but the situation is improving

Several fires are still active in southern Italy and the greatest severity is now registered in the Apulia region, where this Thursday tourists from a hotel and people who were on the beach in the Ugento area and in the area had to be evacuated. Sardinia island.

The great fire that affected the Apulian coast throughout the night has already been controlled by the fire brigade and only a few outbreaks remain. No injuries have been reported, although the damage in the area is serious. The flames forced the evacuation of the Rottacapozza hotel, in the province of Lecce, while the people who were on the beach before the fire that spread behind them in the pine forest also had to be evacuated, local media reported.

Forest fires in Europe.

Since Sunday, 3,232 interventions have been carried out between Apulia, Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia, by 9,846 firefighters that they have taken turns in the rescue operations in the 4 regions and only in Sicily 1,414 interventions have been carried out due to forest fires, the highest number among the southern regions, reported Civil Protection.

Several fires are still active in the Nuoro area, in Cerdela, where the flames threatened homes and a campsite, and fires were also recorded in the town of Matera (center) and in the Ionian area.

While Sicily begins the account of damages after the terrible fires of these days, it has declared a state of crisis and regional emergency and has asked the national government to recognize the state of emergency also due to the exceptional heat wave on the island.

According to a first estimate provided on the region of Sicily, there are hundreds of buildings, infrastructure and general service systems destroyed or damaged by the fires and some 2,000 people evacuatedalbeit as a precaution, of which a hundred cannot return to their homes and need alternative accommodation.

The fires that have devastated more than a hundred municipalities in the last two days have caused damage worth more than 60 million euros and to these must be added the more than 200 million euros in the agricultural sector.

“Regarding the emergency, we are in a phase of regression, but the general panorama leaves me worried. We still found some forest sources in the province and the firefighting flights continue in Bellolampo,” said the mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagalla in statements to the channel SkyTg24.

It also improves the situation caused by forest fires in Greece

The situation caused by The forest fires that have affected the tourist Greek islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Euboea for more than a week, as well as in the center of the country, “is improving”the firefighters assured this Friday.

“At the moment we do not have any active sources, the outlook is improving, but we are still on the warpath to contain the fires,” a spokesman for the Greek firefighters press office told AFP.

On Thursday, a fire that broke out near Volos, in central-eastern Greece, spread to an air force barracks in Nea Anjialos, sparking explosions at an ammunition depot. More than 130 people had to be evacuated Thursday night by boat from the nearest port to Nea Anjíalos, according to the coast guard.

The fire in the barn was under control on Friday and the inhabitants of Nea Anjíalos began to return to their homes to assess the damage.

In Greece, the tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Euboea have been mainly affected by the fire, and since Wednesday also the region of Thessaly, in the center. In Rhodes, in the Aegean Sea (southeast), Firefighters, supported by water bomber planes, are still trying to contain the fire, especially in the south and east of this island.

The fires have so far claimed four lives, and almost 50,000 hectares of forest and vegetation have burned. Temperatures, which rose to as high as 46°C, began to drop on Thursday. This Friday they should not exceed 37 °C, according to the EMY national meteorological center, but winds of up to 60km/h are expected.

