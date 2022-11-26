Drama in England, set fire in a house, two children aged 3 and 1 lost their lives: the mother is in serious condition

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the night between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November. A fire broke out in a house on the first floor of a building and unfortunately two kids they died after being transported to the hospital. The mother is now still hospitalized.

The police forces who intervened on the spot, at the moment, are at work to understand the situation dynamic of what happened. But the hypothesis that seems to be more plausible is that someone did start the flames deliberately.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place during the night between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November, around 3 of the morning. Precisely in an apartment that is located in the area of Nottinghamin England.

Neighbors saw the house engulfed in flames and promptly fired the alarm to the firefighters. The latter arrived on site in just a few minutes.

Some officers battled the flames, entering the apartment to take out the children and their mother. Only later did they transport them to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

However, the conditions of the two 3 and 1 year old brothers appeared a lot serious right away. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything to save his life, but could only ascertain their heartbreaking death.

Two children lost their lives in a fire: the investigation

The firefighters pulled the mother out and like the children, she too was transported to the hospital. From what has transpired so far, her condition appears to be critical, but stable. She is fighting for her life.

In the meantime, the police have started all the investigations of the case and from the first information, it would seem that someone started that fire. For this they started acrime investigation, since two children lost their lives. A spokesman of the police, on the incident, said: