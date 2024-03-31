Fire safety | Responsibility for fire alarms is transferred to building societies: “The owner has the right to go and investigate the matter”

Up to a fifth of fire deaths can be prevented due to this change, estimates a rescue expert.

Saying “My home is my castle” has described the attitude of many people to who – if anyone – has the right to enter a Finnish apartment with their own permission.

However, the Rescue Act changed at the turn of the year, and with the reform, a representative of the housing association or other owner of the building can come to check what kind of fire alarms the apartment needs.

After the transition period, the responsibility for the purchase and maintenance of fire alarms will be transferred from the residents to the building's owners at the beginning of 2026.

“However, there is no transition period in that the owner already has the right to go to the apartment to find out about the fire alarm issue. When the resident is notified in time, he or she must be allowed inside within a reasonable period of time,” says a legal expert from the Landlords' Association Sara Rintamo.

The leading expert of the Finnish Rescue Association (Spek). Kari Telaranta says that the transfer of responsibility to the owner is necessary for two main reasons.

“The fire alarms are not taken care of very well now that they are the responsibility of the resident. There may not have been any, or at least not enough of them, or they may have been misplaced.”

Another justification for the change is the need to improve the safety of people with limited ability to function.

“The elderly live more and more in their own homes. Similarly, the residents can be, for example, disabled people. They may not be able to take care of smoke alarms themselves. The aim of the reform is to make it safe for everyone to live in their own home.”

Chest emphasizes that the amendment overrides and repeals the previous provisions regarding the fire alarm when it enters into force. In the articles of association, it has been possible to agree on the division of maintenance responsibility also in contrast to what is recorded in the Housing Corporation Act.

“This possibility disappears with regard to smoke detectors even in small housing associations. Starting in 2026, the owner is always responsible for the warnings.”

The only thing left for the resident to do is to report malfunctions of the fire alarms, such as the battery running out, and take care of testing the device.

“However, the way in which the warnings are checked remains free. This way, for example, a small housing association can buy inspections from an outsider, or the board of the housing association can do them,” Rintamo clarifies.

Spec and the Housing Finance and Development Center Ara will examine the smoke detectors in apartments in rented buildings in 2021. At that time, up to 70 percent of the apartments under the tenant's responsibility had smoke detectors.

The lack of fire alarms in housing associations has also weakened the safety of neighbors.

“Now the situation is that even if you take good care of the fire alarm in your apartment, your neighbor may not. If a fire breaks out in his apartment, it will have time to progress before the alarms in your apartment react to the smoke,” says Rintamo.

It has also been established that many fatal accidents did not have working fire alarms.

Telaranta estimates that a comprehensive fire alarm system could prevent ten, maybe more, fire deaths in Finland each year. According to him, on average, around 50 people die in fires in our country every year.

Consumers I'm interested in how much the transfer of smoke detectors from the responsibility of the resident to the housing company will cost the resident's wallet.

“The price tag would vary quite a lot, maybe from around five euros to a hundred euros a year,” Telaranta said.

Rintamo adds that an option worth considering, especially in a large housing association, is a system of fire alarms connected to the electricity grid.

“There, the initial costs are bigger, but then you don't have to change the batteries as often.”

Devices with long-lasting batteries are also an option.

Telaranta emphasizes that there is no standard solution when it comes to choosing fire alarms.

“We have to think about what we want and what works for us on a house-by-house basis. It is also worth thinking about whether you want additional functionality. Damping is an additional feature that I definitely recommend. Some smoke detectors can be silenced temporarily with a button, if they alarm unnecessarily, for example when cooking. At that time, there is no need to break or tear the warning.”

According to Telaranta, the muting option from the button is not expensive and it can be used to silence an unnecessarily alarming fire alarm, for example with a brush handle. Silence also switches off after some time, i.e. the device activates itself.