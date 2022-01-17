Due to the functioning and type of construction of the cars on the market, the risk of fire is not yet a problem that has been averted. Gasoline and electricity are ‘friends’ to flames, even if progress has significantly reduced the chances of being caught in the flames while driving or with the vehicle parked. There are some Metropolitan legends around this topic, and one of them is related to the high possibility that an electric car will catch fire, perhaps by self-ignition. Well, the statistics say a different thing.

According to statistical research carried out by AutoinsuranceEZ, based on official data collected by the US National Transportation Safety Board, Bureau of Transportation Statistics and recalls.gov, it turns out that electric cars are the safest cars, while hybrids show the worst ‘performance’ in this sense. Leaving aside the absolute data, statistically misleading (electric cars are relatively few, and in total there were 52 fires in the United States in 2021), it is better to look at the relative ones.

The fire rate per 100,000 vehicles sold is 1,529.9 for combustion vehicles, lower than the figure of 3,474.5 per 100,000 vehicles sold for hybrids. Electric vehicles proved to be the least likely to catch fire, as only 25.1 vehicles on fire were reported out of 100,000 sold.

It is confirmed that combustion vehicles catch fire mainly due to a collision, and this is due in particular to their greater diffusion. Electric and hybrid vehicles, on the other hand, tend to catch fire due to their batteries. Looking at the recalls instead, the rate of electric vehicles recalled for official breakdowns or repairs is so far minimal compared to hybrid and combustion vehicles. Without taking this research as incontrovertible truth, it would be really interesting to propose it again when electric vehicles become more widespread: only then will it be possible to understand if, net of accidents and recalls, the fires will still be at current rates. Surely the car manufacturers understood that fires could be a bugbear for customers: which is why particular attention was paid to safety systems capable of preventing them.