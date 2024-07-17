Juarez City.- A fire broke out this afternoon in a vacant lot in the south of the city, according to residents of the Paquimé subdivision.

The column of thick, black smoke, which could be seen from several points in the city, came from a vacant lot located on Ramón Rayón and Pino Seco streets, behind the Paquimé subdivision.

Fire department members arrived at the scene with a fire extinguisher and a light unit.

Witnesses reportedly said that a passerby threw a cigarette axe and this started the fire, burning garbage, weeds and some tires.

It was eventually extinguished by firefighters and no damage or injuries were reported.