In the morning hours of this Thursday, July 11, residents of Rouen They alerted the authorities about the smoke coming out of the top of the Gothic cathedral in the French city.

According to the criteria of

Concern increased in minutes due to the column of smoke that rose over the emblematic Cathedral of Our Lady of Rouen (Cathédrale Notre Dame de Rouen, in French).

The situation was reminiscent of the serious fire that hit Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in April 2019.

Emergency at Notre Dame de Rouen

🇫🇷 | BREAKING NEWS A fire has broken out in the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in the French city of Rouen. One of the most beautiful and important cathedrals in France, construction began in 1080 and was completed around 1200. pic.twitter.com/rmXbQGMJzZ — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) July 11, 2024

The fire affecting the spire of the Gothic cathedral began for unknown reasons on a platform where restoration work was being carried outwhich is surrounded by white awnings, about 120 meters high.

The Archbishop of Rouen, Dominique Lebrun, said the fire began in an area where workers decontaminate themselves after finishing their work, according to local media.

Lebrun added that There were no casualties, although some workers had inhaled smoke.

The fire appeared to affect the construction platform, but not directly the spire, which is made of cast iron.

Firefighters respond to the situation

Once the emergency report was known, several firefighting units arrived quickly to work on extinguishing the fire. For the moment, the place remains closed to the public.

“A fire has started in the spire of Rouen Cathedral. The cause is not known at this time. All public resources have been mobilised,” the mayor of the city, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, announced on X when the alarm was raised.

Fire starts on the arrow of the cathedral @Rouen. Unknown origin at this stage. All public means are mobilized. Thank you for facilitating their intervention. pic.twitter.com/Lnu1vMrw5p — Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol (@NicolasMayerNMR) July 11, 2024

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE