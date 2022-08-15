Unfortunately, today it has been revealed that the offices of Nintendo in Kyoto, Japan, suffered a fire. Fortunately, no injuries are reported, and the situation has already been controlled.

According to information from NHK, half Japanese, around 1:00 PM (Japan local time), a fire was reported at the Nintendo offices. It has been pointed out that the fire was the result of a device that was chargingalthough the authorities continue to investigate the facts.

Although not a single injury has been reported, it has been mentioned that some of the desks and chairs in the third floor room were burned. Similarly, it is pointed out that despite the fact that eight fire trucks were distributed to put out the fire, it was actually Nintendo employees who extinguished the flames.

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate and everyone is well within Nintendo. However, it is likely that this incident will have some kind of repercussion within labor regulations and, if the person responsible was an electronics that was charging, the cables in the offices will surely be changed.

Via: VGC