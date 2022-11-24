Thursday, November 24, 2022
Fire | One person was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Riihimäki

November 24, 2022
A fire broke out early on Thursday in Riihimäki, in which one person was seriously injured.

One a person was fatally injured in an apartment fire in Riihimäki in Kanta-Hämee the night before Thursday, says the rescue service.

When the rescue service arrived at the scene of the fire and after breaking in, the apartment was in flames. Smoke divers rescued one person from the apartment, who, according to the on-duty fire marshal, had life-threatening injuries.

The apartment was destroyed in flames, but the fire did not spread to other apartments. According to the fire chief, some smoke from the stairwell only spread to the apartments above.

The cause of the fire had not yet been estimated at night. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

