The firefighters are still at work for thebrushwood fire that broke out at Castel Romano and arrived due to the wind close to both sides of via Pontina. A van used for the sale of foodstuffs and a car were completely burned. There are no injuries.

Strong inconveniences related to the dense smoke that led to the closure of transit in both directions. Fire brigade teams, various civil protection modules and two helicopters from the Lazio Region are operating on site together with the traffic and local police.