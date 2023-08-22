Fire on the Island of Elba, at least 700 evacuated: 14 hectares burned

Fear on the Island of Elba, where at least 700 people were evacuated due to a fire that broke out in the woods between Rio Marina and Porto Azzurro, in the locality of San Felo. The fire, which broke out last night, prompted the authorities to evacuate some houses and a campsite as a precaution.

According to the region, the fire is being contained thanks to the intervention of dozens of teams on the ground, two regional helicopters and two Canadairs. In total, 14 hectares have been burned so far.

“I am following with the operations room the fire that broke out on the island of Elba, Rio nell’Elba in San Felo. Due to the wind present in the area, the front quickly expanded, threatening a house, manned by the Fire Brigade”, wrote the president of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani on social media.

Of the approximately 700 evacuees (800-1,000 according to the municipality’s estimates), 150 were housed in municipal structures, the rest found accommodation on their own.

“It was an impressive thing, now the situation is slowly coming back under control. With the light of day, the air vehicles were able to intervene “. said the mayor of Rio, Marco Corsini.

“A huge area was affected and the night was really heavy. We have evacuated 800-1000 thousand people, we are still doing the exact counts. We have opened schools to host citizens and tourists. Many spent the night in cars,” added the mayor, expressing “strong doubts” about the nature of the fire.

“I don’t believe in self-combustion and it’s not even as hot these days as it used to be in the past. We will see the firefighters’ report, but I have strong doubts.”