Home World

Press Split

Two years ago, the Harz district declared a state of emergency due to a fire on the Brocken – now a fire has broken out there again (photo updated). © Matthias Bein/dpa

A fire breaks out near the Brocken in the Harz Mountains. There is no all-clear in sight yet – quite the opposite.

Wernigerode – In the Harz region, firefighting operations are continuing in the fight against the fires around the Brocken. In the morning, the operations management wants to get an overview and discuss the next steps, the Harz control center announced. According to the Harz district, firefighters had to withdraw during the night because the fire had jumped over certain protective strips.

Two years ago, the Harz district declared a state of emergency due to a fire on the Brocken – now a fire has broken out there again (photo updated). © Matthias Bein/dpa

According to reports, the fire could not be brought under control in the evening. According to reports, many fire spots had merged. A larger fire front had formed, it was said. Four firefighting planes and six firefighting helicopters were called in for further extinguishing work.

Almost exactly two years ago, there was a forest fire at the current site that took days to extinguish. At 1,141 meters, the Brocken is the highest mountain in northern Germany. There were already serious forest and area fires there last year. dpa