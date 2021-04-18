I.In Cape Town, a fire on Sunday caused previously undetectable damage. The library building of the university with an internationally known collection of historical books, maps and thousands of original documents on Africa’s history was on fire. The university evacuated all students from the surrounding dormitories. A popular tea house at the Rhodes Memorial on the slope of Table Mountain and a historic mill nearby have also been largely destroyed.

The fire raged on until Sunday evening. More than 100 firefighters and several helicopters worked tirelessly trying to extinguish the fire from the air. Districts on the other side of the Table Mountain range were also shrouded in smoke.

The fire broke out that morning. As the administration of Table Mountain National Park announced, it is believed that a fire that was ignored by a homeless person was the cause. Strong wind made extinguishing work difficult and kept the fire going again and again. In the dry summer months, fires on the Table Mountain range are not uncommon, but this time the damage seems to be particularly great. According to information on Sunday evening, two firefighters were hospitalized with burns.

The fire immediately sparked great helpfulness. Private individuals and several hotels that are vacant due to the corona pandemic offered to accept students. Restaurants offered dinner on presentation of a student ID. At the fire stations, citizens delivered water bottles, energy drinks, energy bars and eye drops as donations.