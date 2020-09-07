Highlights: Fire in oil tanker near Sri Lanka coast was extinguished

The Sri Lankan Navy as well as the Indian Coast Guard were engaged in extinguishing this fire.

A ship coming to India with crude oil from Kuwait caught fire

Colombo

The fire in an oil tanker near Sri Lanka’s eastern coastal region has been completely extinguished. The fire was extinguished about 79 hours after the incident. The Sri Lankan Navy gave this information on Sunday. Along with the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard was also continuously engaged in extinguishing the fire. The tanker, named MT New Diamond, is registered in Panama and caught fire on Thursday.

The ship was going from Kuwait to India with two and 70 thousand metric tons of crude oil. The Sri Lankan Navy on Friday confirmed that a boiler explosion in the ship’s engine room killed a Philippine sailor. Indian ships continued to assist the Sri Lankan Navy in overcoming the fire in this tanker, standing near the bank of Sangamanakanda in the eastern district of Ampara.

“About 79 hours after the incident, the Sri Lankan Navy and other sides were able to control the fire around 3 pm on Sunday,” the Navy said in a statement. Five ships of Indian Coast Guard and one ship of Indian Navy were also trying to extinguish the fire. The Navy said the Sri Lankan Air Force attempted to control the fire through ‘dry chemical powder’, which was a success.

However, the Navy has warned that the fire has been completely extinguished but there is a possibility of a fire again due to the high temperature and environmental impacts within the ship. Earlier in the day, the Navy said that a team of experts from the Singapore company was joining the fire effort. It had said that the business owners of the tanker have hired an international company based in Singapore as a specialist. The tanker consisted of 23 crew members, including 18 Philippine and five from Greece, of whom 22 were evacuated from the tanker.