On Friday evening, an English tanker was hit by a missile fired by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen. A fire broke out on the ship, but the crew is safe. The British government has said the United Kingdom and its allies “reserve the right to respond appropriately.” The US launched a strike against a Houthi missile shortly after the incident.

