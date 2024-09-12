Home World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

A fire has broken out on the holiday island of Crete. Hotel guests and residents have to be evacuated. The fire brigade remains on site.

Platanias – There was a fire in the coastal town of Platanias on the popular holiday island of Crete. The fire broke out near houses and hotels on Wednesday afternoon (September 11). Pictures and videos shared on social networks and by Greek media show the extent of the destruction caused by the flames. The causes are still unclear.

Fire on Greek holiday island – tourists evacuated

According to the local Greek broadcaster ERT-Chania, it was mainly dry grass that was burning, but the smoke was still very heavy. The mayor of Platanias, Ioannis Malandrakis, explained Zarpanews on Wednesday that the evacuation of hotels and houses was underway. The flames had reached close to the houses and partially damaged them.

Pictures and videos show numerous emergency services putting out the fire amidst thick smoke. Other pictures show burnt-out cars and evacuated people. Numerous fire engines, a large ground force and firefighting helicopters were deployed on Wednesday. According to the fire department, the emergency team was able to bring the flames under control in the evening.

Flames on Greek holiday island: Fire danger remains until October

Firefighters are still on site for fear of another fire, the portal Zarpanews reported further. How the fire started remained unclear at first. The Picture reported burning gas and wind that is said to have spread the flames. It is also unclear when the evacuated tourists will be allowed to return to their hotels, as the area was still without electricity on Wednesday evening.

The civil defense keeps warning that the risk of fire in Greece will continue until the end of October – despite some heavy rainfall. The images of the flames on Crete bring back grim memories of the devastating forest fires in Greece in the summer of 2023. A holiday island that was particularly hard hit by the fires is now focusing on prevention. Greece is not the only country affected by fires. At the end of July, a dangerous fire broke out on the Adriatic. (vk with dpa)