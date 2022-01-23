There are no traces of water pollution in the Black Sea, where on Sunday, January 23, there was a fire on a tanker under the flag of the Comoros. This was reported in the press service of Rosmorrechflot.

“700 tons of fuel oil on board, there are no traces of pollution entering the water. We did not receive a request from the shipowner, we are monitoring, ”the representative of the department quotes TASS.

There are no obstacles to navigation in the Kerch Strait. The vessel is currently assigned to the anchorage.

In connection with the fire on the tanker, a pre-investigation check was organized by employees of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The fire broke out on board the tanker Almuntazah, which sailed under the flag of the Comoros and was located two miles from Cape Iron Horn. It is known that the source of ignition was in the engine room of the ship.

The crew was evacuated to the tug “British” under the flag of Moldova. The crew included seven citizens of the Russian Federation, there were no casualties.