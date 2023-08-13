Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations: the fire in the hold of the cargo ship “Tersky Bereg” in Arkhangelsk was liquidated

The fire on the cargo ship “Tersky Bereg” in Arkhangelsk was eliminated. This was reported TASS in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Arkhangelsk Region.

According to the department, the fire was extinguished at 22:27 Moscow time. At 21:42 Moscow time, the fire was localized on an area of ​​300 square meters.

The fire in the hold of the cargo ship “Tersky Bereg” in Arkhangelsk was reported earlier. The fire was given a higher rank. The incident occurred on Maimaksan Highway, where the trawl fleet is located, which has a loading berth.

