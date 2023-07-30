A cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars caught fire as it sailed off the Dutch coast. The Fremantle Highway was traveling from Germany to Egypt with its cargo of 2,857 cars when a fire broke out on board, with the flames spreading very quickly and forcing the crew to seek shelter at sea, as witnessed by the authorities and by the rescuers who arrived on the scene.

An electric car among the causes of the fire?

The freighter, registered in Panama and operated by the Japanese naval leasing company Shoei Kisen, has a transport capacity of 4,000 cars and was also carrying 25 electric cars when the fire broke out. The flames that spread very quickly could have originated from one of these, even if the real causes have not yet been ascertained by the authorities. One crew member was killed in the accident and several others were injured. It took several days to put out the blaze that engulfed most of Fremantle’s cargo.

Difficulties in putting out the fire

The intervention of firefighters and authorities took place after 27 km of navigation, with the ship having left the German port of Bremerhaven. Thanks to a tugboat, the cargo was transported offshore, out of navigation routes where she could be left to sink.

More and more accidents on freighters carrying cars

Among the testimonies of the accident, the most significant is the one released to Automotive News Europe by Willard Molenaar of the Royal Dutch Rescue Company (KNRM): “There was a lot of smoke on the ship and the fire spread quickly, much faster than expected. The people on board had to get off quickly… We fished them out of the water.” The Fremantle accident is not an isolated case: in recent years there have been several fires that have broken out on cargo and merchant ships carrying cars, among which the most famous episode was that of the Felicity Ace, which sank with 3,828 cars on board .