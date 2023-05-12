Fire | Old school building on fire, completely destroyed

No one was injured in the fire.

Old the school building is burning in Kinnula in central Finland, according to the central Finland rescue service. The rescue service was notified of the building fire before eight on Thursday evening.

Chief on duty Tuomas Lyytikkä tells STT that the building has been in residential use. At least one person was present when the fire broke out. Lyytikka says that the rescue service had no rescue operations in this connection. No one was injured in the fire.

The 750 square meter building will be completely destroyed in the fire.

Movement Kivijärvi road should be avoided

The rescue service asks that you try to avoid unnecessary movement on Kivijärventie, because the tankers are constantly moving between the fire site and the water intake point located a couple of kilometers away.

From the fire there is not much smoke damage to the environment.

“The smoke rises pretty much upwards, and there aren’t terribly many people nearby,” Lyytikkä says.

Extinguishing works will continue well into the evening.

“Yes, it takes hours,” Lyytikkä estimates a little before ten on Thursday evening.