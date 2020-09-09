With the photographs of Moria, the charred tarpaulin and determined folks, she is again once more: the criticism of Federal Inside Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU).

Even earlier than the photographs on the morning after the hearth confirmed the extent of the destruction, the primary calls for have been made on Twitter: Seehofer had to surrender his “blockade” in migration coverage so that folks from Moria may lastly be dropped at Germany. This may be heard significantly loudly from the SPD – with which the hearth of Moria additionally rekindles an outdated dispute within the Groko.

“Moria have to be evacuated and the ladies, males and kids on the Greek mainland and in different European nations dropped at security,” calls for SPD chief Saskia Esken. “To do that, the Federal Minister of the Inside should finish his blockade with regard to the pier.”

Rolf Mützenich, chief of the SPD parliamentary group within the Bundestag, would love a phrase of energy from Angela Merkel (CDU): “We urge the Chancellor to discover a fast resolution.” There are sufficient German cities and municipalities which might be prepared to just accept refugees.

“We have now no time to lose”

For instance, the red-red-green governments of Berlin and Thuringia need to convey refugees to Germany with “state acceptance packages”. Berlin’s Senator for the Inside, Andreas Geisel (SPD), desires to absorb 300 folks particularly want of safety, particularly ladies and kids. “We nonetheless stand by that,” he stated on Wednesday.

Andreas Geisel (SPD) desires to convey 300 refugees to Berlin by the use of a “touchdown program”. Picture: dpa

Seehofer had final forbidden the admission on the subject of the Residence Act. This enables the federal states to convey foreigners to Germany for humanitarian causes. Nonetheless, this requires “settlement with the Federal Ministry of the Inside”.

Geisel desires to convey an initiative to the Federal Council within the coming week to alter the legislation. One can’t wait that lengthy, says the migration coverage spokesman for the SPD within the Bundestag, Lars Castellucci: “We have now no time to lose.” The federal authorities should now “give a quantity at European degree how many individuals from the camps in Greece are within the cities and native authorities need to be part of us, ”continued Castellucci.

In the Union faction, however, one weighs down. It is said that the course in refugee policy will not be changed overnight.

Even in the Ministry of the Interior, there is no reason to “question our current legal system”. The CDU and CSU are very concerned that Germany going it alone could prevent a “European solution”. Merkel recently said that the willingness of many municipalities to take in refugees is “worthy of recognition”. “But if word gets around in Europe that all refugees who are now under discussion will be accepted by Germany, we will never get a European solution.” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (both SPD) also prefer an EU solution.

Seehofer: hardliner or refugee rescuer?

The accusation of many comrades that the “hardliner” Seehofer prevented one humanitarian solution, one does not want to apply in the Union. In the Union parliamentary group, it is pointed out that the interior minister has long been campaigning for the admission of people in particular need of protection. So he negotiated a “small solution” in Malta. A year ago, Seehofer had agreed a “temporary emergency mechanism” with Malta and Italy to take in boat refugees. The Minister of the Interior has also given a promise to accept refugees from Greece in a “coalition of the willing”, in which 13 EU states are now participating.

The SPD politician Castellucci also recognizes this. “Horst Seehofer has brought some movement into migration policy at EU level,” he says. “The admission of sick and underage refugees is generally pathetic slow.”

Actually, Seehofer, who in his time as CSU head in 2011 nonetheless spoke of defending the German social system in opposition to immigrants “to the final bullet”, has modified his course in migration coverage previously.

He has clearly disarmed rhetorically and speaks out in favor of a “humane” migration coverage. In the meantime, one hears sentences from him like: “I favor an orderly refugee coverage to disordered immigration.” All events within the Bundestag would signal this – apart from the AfD, whose parliamentary group chief Alice Weidel took the hearth of Moria as a chance to deport folks from the To demand camp “dwelling to the homeland”.

Seehofer has additionally moved away from the concept of ​​interning refugees from the Sahara in North African camps. In the middle of the German EU Council Presidency, he now desires to reform the “Frequent European Asylum System” (CEAS). Organizations like “Professional Asyl” see this as an try to undermine the suitable to asylum in Europe.

There may be consensus that the folks in Moria now above all want fast emergency care. The federal authorities desires to ship help “shortly and simply”. For Castellucci, the hearth is a wake-up name. “I’m wondering what has to occur earlier than we lastly act?”