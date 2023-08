The statement said that the fire spread to an area of ​​1,000 square metres.

The workshop is ten kilometers from Domodedovo Airport.

According to posts on Russian social media, two explosions were heard before the fire.

Russia announced on Wednesday that it had shot down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow, one of them over Domodedovo.

The Moscow mayor said that Russian air defense systems shot down two military drones that were heading to the capital.