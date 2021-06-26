No Result
Fire makes it difficult to search for survivors of tragedy in Florida

June 26, 2021
in World
The Miami-Dade County, Florida rescue team continues its search for survivors of a building collapse in Surfside.| Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Rescuers from a building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., in the early morning hours of Thursday (24) were hampered by a fire within the rubble, which is making it difficult to search for survivors, according to authorities.

“We found a very large fire and we are trying to put it out to continue the search. The fire continues,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference. Cava said the numbers of victims and people missing are at four and 159, respectively, although the focus today remains the same: the search for survivors.

At the press conference, which was also attended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it was reported that rescuers did not stop removing debris to search for people throughout the night. “This has been huge for us. We are acting in rescue operations to continue the search,” said the mayor, who praised the use of modern technology, such as infrared lights and sound detection devices, in efforts to locate survivors.

