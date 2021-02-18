Tübingen Mayor Boris Palmer addressed Chancellor Angela Merkel with a drastic fire letter. The goal of his attack: the corona lockdown in Germany.

Munich / Tübingen – There it is again: Boris Palmer – 48, Swabian, Lord Mayor of the university city of Tübingen. In the coronavirus pandemic, he is considered a kind of chief critic of federal politics in distant Berlin.

And so Palmer now followed up with a fire letter, addressed to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister and party colleague Winfried Kretschmann (The Greens).

“The lockdown for gastronomy, culture and retail that began last November and tightened in December is driving more and more companies into insolvency. We are getting desperate reports from tradespeople and cultural workers, ”writes the local politician in a national political dimension.

The financial aid promised by Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) is “not a living wage. There is a threat of vacancies and dreary sleeping cities ”.

What is Palmer asking now? No less than immediate openings in retail and gastronomy. “We propose that cities with an incidence below 35 can start immediately and that inner-city districts can open completely if a negative rapid test is presented,” writes Palmer and makes it a condition in his Corona attack: “Admission to shops, restaurants and Cultural institutions only receive those who visibly carry the personalized badge issued at the test station as proof of a negative test. “

Such corona test stations should be set up at the entrances to the city centers. Furthermore, the Swabian reaffirms his approach of allowing time windows for Covid 19 risk groups to shop and to do things. He is convinced that all of this is feasible “without taking too great risks for the course of the pandemic,” says Palmer.

However, Palmer’s proposal has a catch at first glance: The tranquil town of Tübingen with around 85,000 inhabitants, for example, has a clearly delimited inner city between the university and the Neckar.

The conditions in large cities and metropolises such as Berlin (around 3.67 million inhabitants), Hamburg (around 1.9 million inhabitants), Munich (almost 1.56 million inhabitants) and Cologne (estimated 1.03 million inhabitants) are of course completely different . (pm)