Sinaloa.- During the early hours of this Sunday, a fire report was recorded in a house located on Lic. Benito Juárez street, between Vicente Guerrero and Venustiano Carranza avenues, in the neighborhood Downtown, in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

Two units of firefighters and civil protection personnelwho quickly mobilized to put out the flames that were in the back of the home.

Quickly, the rescue personnel managed to put out the flames. It was announced that the affected home is in a state of abandonment and that its demolition began a few days ago.

Likewise, it was pointed out that what was burned was garbage and weeds that were in the place. It is unknown who started the fire. Fortunately, No people were reported injured by the flames..

With information from Luis Pérez.