Fires broke out on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife on Tuesday night and are spreading. The fires are “out of control”.

Update from August 17, 2023, 7:31 am: Over 250 firefighters and 13 planes and helicopters are fighting the flames on the holiday island. Fernando Clavijo, President of the Canary Islands’ regional government, told journalists on Wednesday evening: “The fire is out of control, the situation is by no means positive.” In the meantime, the forest fires on Tenerife have destroyed 1,800 hectares of land. The villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montaña, Ajafona and Las Lagoontas were evacuated. The main goal now is to contain the spread of the fire.

Massive fire on the holiday island of Tenerife: villages evacuated, roads closed

First report from August 16, 2023: Santa Cruz de Tenerife – Tenerife is on fire. On Tuesday night, fires broke out in the national park around the Teide volcano on the largest island in the Canary Islands. The municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria in the northeast of the island were initially affected, as the Spanish civil protection authority announced on Wednesday. Numerous emergency services are fighting the flames, from the air they are currently receiving support from 13 seaplanes and helicopters. The whole of Spain is currently suffering from a heat wave.

Forest fires in Tenerife: Municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria affected

After the fire broke out shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the fire had spread to 130 hectares by early Wednesday morning and continued to eat up in the following hours: around 1.30 p.m., 600 hectares were already affected, according to the head of the technical service for forestry , Pedro Martínez, told the local television station Televisión Canaria. Authorities first ordered the evacuation of several villages and set up roadblocks as the fire threatened to spread over the ridge of Mount Teide. In the early afternoon, the flames were already spreading to the other side in some places, as reported by the Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

All of Spain, including its islands, is currently suffering from unusual heat and drought. The country experienced the hottest spring since weather records began, and Spain is currently groaning under a heat wave. The weather conditions favor the outbreak of fires. Since the beginning of the year, 66,000 hectares of land have already burned in Spain.

No all-clear on fire in Tenerife: “Very strong and in a difficult area”

The fire was “very strong” and in a “difficult area,” Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said at a press conference on Wednesday. All the work of the rescue workers should now be focused on ensuring that the fire does not migrate down the mountainside and thus “could affect houses and the population,” the local politician said in a report EuropaPress according to.

“Since the early hours of the morning” they have been working to deploy emergency teams and create emergency shelters, the island’s Red Cross said. A sports center belonging to the Andrés Orozco school in the municipality of Arafo was converted for this purpose. The first evacuated people had arrived, the island’s Red Cross wrote around 2 p.m. on Platform X, formerly known as Twitter. How many people were affected was not initially known. Most recently, fires broke out on the neighboring Canary Island of La Palma in July. About 4000 residents had to leave their homes for a short time.