Mexico City.- A store caught fire inside the Jamaica Market in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office. This fact quickly mobilized the Fire brigade from Mexico City to Morelos street.

Moments after the report, the Fire Department was present who entered the market through door 4 and together with market tenants, They managed to control the fire in just 10 minutes.

Through Twitter, the official account of the Corps reported that the local dry foliage decorations caught fire in its entirety, with no injuries reported.

The situation is currently under control and traffic in the area is normal.