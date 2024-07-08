Home page World

A picture of the burnt-out houseboats near Murano provided by the Italian fire brigade Vigil del Fuoco. © @Vigil del Fuoco – vigilfuoco.it

Two boats catch fire in the Venice lagoon. The crew from Austria is not on board at the time – and has to watch as their belongings burn down.

Murano – On the evening of June 27th at around 8.45 p.m., the fire brigade in Murano near Venice in Italy was called out to two burning houseboats. The crew, consisting of nine Austrian holidaymakerswas fortunately not on board at the time. They could only watch as everything burned down.

Houseboats burn out completely: cause unclear

According to a statement According to the local fire department Vigil del Fuoco, a large fire broke out in two anchored houseboats. Both boats burned out completely. According to the Tyrolean daily newspaper There were two 13-meter-long boats, each designed for eight people. A group of nine members of the Yacht Club Austria took a trip to Venice and the neighboring famous island of Murano, where the boats anchored.

One of the experienced skippers, an Innsbrucker, explained to the daily newspaperthe crew had just been eating when the fire broke out. “When we went back to the marina, we first saw the cloud of smoke, then that our boats were burning,” he says. An unimaginable moment: “You stand in front of the burning boats, you are horrified and can only watch.” “Everything burned down to the hull,” he said. All their belongings were inside.

A photo of the fire in the two houseboats near Murano, provided by the Italian fire service Vigil di Fuoco. © Vigil del Fuoco @vigilfuoco.it

Explosion on houseboats: “Nobody on board would have survived”

Fortunately, none of the passengers were injured. The police told him that “no one on board would have survived,” he also explained to the Tyrolean daily newspaper.

The fire brigade itself was on site with two lagoon fire engines and was only able to complete the clean-up work around midnight. The fire brigade shared a video of the operation on the X platform and spoke of ongoing investigations into the cause of the fire. In an accompanying video, the firefighters can be seen in full gear driving a boat towards a huge cloud of smoke and finally showing the burning boats.

Explosions on board – Two boats burn down completely near Venice

According to the fire, the material damage amounts to Treviso Today totaled over half a million euros – around 300,000 euros per boat. According to reports, an explosion had occurred on one of the boats. The Italian news agency Ansa Citing eyewitness reports, he even spoke of two explosions. The column of smoke from the fire was Ansa from all over Venice. (bme/jh)