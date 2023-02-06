Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

South Tyrol: forest fire on the Marlinger Berg in Meran – fire brigade tries to contain the fire. © Twitter Screenshot/ LFV South Tyrol

The flames can be seen from miles away. A forest fire broke out on the Marlinger Berg in Meran. Hundreds of firefighters try to extinguish the fire.

Update from February 5, 3:43 p.m.: Numerous firefighters are still fighting a large fire in South Tyrol. At times, almost 250 emergency services are said to have been at work. According to the state association of voluntary fire brigades, the women and men go “to the brink of exhaustion” and work “day and night” to contain and extinguish the fire. Since the early hours of the morning, they have also been supported by a fire-fighting helicopter during their mission on Marlinger Berg.

The fire broke out in an area of ​​almost 50 hectares in a popular hiking area near Meran. Three people had to leave their homes. However, there is generally no danger to the population. So far there are said to be no injuries.

The report of South Tyrol News According to the fire brigade forces have now largely brought the fire under control. At noon, however, clouds of smoke are said to have risen from the corresponding slope. The post-extinguishing work will probably take a few more days. There could be more embers.

Fire inferno in South Tyrol: Hundreds are fighting the flames

First report from February 5th: Meran – Hundreds of volunteer firefighters in the Bolzano and Meran region are fighting a forest fire on the Marlinger Berg in South Tyrol. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon (February 4) and has spread to around 50 hectares. Firefighting is difficult. The fire brigade was prevented from spreading overnight, tweeted the regional association of volunteer fire brigades in South Tyrol (LFV Südtirol).

Large forest fire in South Tyrol: Hundreds are fighting the flames

According to the early morning hours on Sunday, two firefighting helicopters are in action. Strong winds made things difficult for the emergency services. They kept heating up the flames, reports the news portal Südtirol.news.it. The wind has calmed down a bit in the meantime, but according to the state warning center it will remain windy on Sunday.

Around 250 emergency services extinguished the forest fire from three sides (west, north and east). The terrain was too steep from the south side.

“During the night, the emergency services were reduced to a minimum in order to have enough people available in the morning,” said the Marling volunteer fire brigade Südtirol.news.it with.

South Tyrol: Large forest fire in Meran – the cause of the fire is well established

The forest fire in Meran was probably triggered by flying sparks. A power line was sighted on the ground, it is said. In South Tyrol on Saturday there was an “orange warning” due to snowfall and wind peaks of up to 100 km/h.

Other Alpine regions were also affected by snowfall and wind. In Austria, the avalanche situation came to a head. In Tyrol alone, 30 avalanches were reported in a short time. Authorities warned urgently. More than three people lost their lives in an avalanche. The search for three buried people was too dangerous even for mountain rescuers on Saturday. (ml)