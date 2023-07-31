Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Fires have been breaking out across the Mediterranean region for weeks. Now Croatia is also affected – the flames almost reach a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Munich – There has been a heat wave in southern Europe for weeks. As a result, vacations at dream beaches can turn into real nightmares. Greek island tourists Rhodes are even evacuated and flown back to Germany. Croatia is also a popular holiday destination for Germans and is currently being hit by forest fires – around 150 firefighters are currently on duty.

Fire in Croatia almost reaches UNESCO World Heritage – and popular holiday region

The summer holidays have already begun in most federal states and many families like to spend their holidays on the Mediterranean. Currently, however, many regions of southern Europe are struggling with fire – Croatia is no exception. Even land mines are said to have exploded due to the fire. Only on Wednesday (July 26) did the fires even rage near the city of Dubrovnik, which is very popular with tourists. Its old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is visited by up to a million people every year. However, according to a holiday portal, the Croatian city is also the number 1 most crowded holiday destination.

The fires themselves have been raging for several days, and the fire brigade has been on duty since Thursday. However, the extinguishing work is affected by the wind. A total of around 150 firefighters and six firefighting aircraft are working to bring the fire under control. According to the newspaper, it should also be close to the popular holiday region of Split Today have caught fire.

Forest fires are currently breaking out all over the Mediterranean region – the flames are currently also raging in Croatia. © Miroslav Lelas/dpa

Forest fires and earthquakes in Mediterranean region also reach Croatia

The flames are said to have reached up to twelve kilometers from the historic city center of Dubrovnik, but so far no buildings have been threatened by the fire. But not only the fires are currently causing problems for the country, there was recently an earthquake on the Adriatic Sea, which shook Croatia, Italy and Slovenia.

So far this year, Croatia has attracted the attention of holidaymakers mainly due to its sharply increased prices. For example, a report shows how much the prices on the Adriatic have risen. The fact that the cost of a holiday in the Mediterranean has risen so drastically actually means that quite a few tourists no longer want to travel to Croatia. (kiba/afp)