The celebrity virologist is asked how he assesses the initiative of the CDU boss Laschet – and pulls out an “incredibly exciting” RKI publication.

The virologist Hendrik Streeck was approached about the current Corona initiative by Armin Laschet *.

The CDU * boss is calling for a short, hard lockdown * because of the current Corona numbers *.

But Streeck warns that possible curfews could backfire.

Hamburg – A “bridge lockdown” with curfews would currently only make things worse, Hendrik Streeck is sure. “There are a few things that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately,” said the virologist on Friday in the videocast “19 – the chief visit”. When asked about the proposal of the NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, Streeck reports on an “incredibly exciting” RKI publication, “which unfortunately did not get that much media attention”.

Streeck summarized: According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, socially weak people are currently most infected in cramped living conditions. “And that is very extreme, you can also see that in Neukölln, for example, you can also see that very clearly in the Ruhr area,” he said. “For example, a family with five children in a 3-room apartment that lives in a high-rise with many other families.”

Streeck throws down curfews – and prefers to see “valves”

Laschet’s proposal, which Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) supports: a “bridge lockdown” until enough people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 *. Observers assume that this could also include curfews.

But the socially weak would have difficulties avoiding themselves in a Corona-compliant way, Streeck now criticized the concept. “If we now put another curfew – then I will make the hypothesis that we will rather encourage the infection process. Because people can no longer go for a walk to meet there, ”says Streeck.

His counter-suggestion: Create safe areas outdoors instead of crowding people even further into rooms. “Every aerosol researcher would agree” that the infection rate in the air is significantly lower. “Outside catering is also something that wouldn’t add much to it at all,” said Streeck. “You have to create valves for people.”

Corona curfews in Germany? Streeck warns of “private gray areas”

Streeck is thinking of ventilated gyms with tables and security personnel who monitor the AHA rules. This solution is better than “private gray areas”, where no one can control whether these are being adhered to.

There is one more thing that does not work in the corona pandemic: “We cannot provide a larger apartment to everyone,” said the resigned comment of the videocast moderator.

Lauterbach contradicts Streeck – heated Twitter debate follows

The RND– Report on Streeck’s statements did not escape Karl Lauterbach either. The SPD health minister and epidemiologist postponed his scientific colleague and criticized: “Now there is another call for ‘serenity’ from @hendrikstreeck. He also rejects curfews. But curfews in the evening work according to the best analysis of all data from Oxford University. And you should just leave the endurance tests of the intensive care units. ”Lauterbach recently called for curfews.

A highly controversial topic, and so in a good ten hours more than 1000 comments under Lauterbach’s tweet. “Curfew is nonsense as long as open-plan offices are open. For me it is enough for private individuals while the economy does what it wants, ”says @Reptolord.

"If I see a little differently, curfew makes sense. You just have to look at what is currently going on in the evening and into the night. Large petrol stations have become a meeting point, as have parks and green spaces. At least that's how it is in Munich, "says @Ger_new. Streeck himself has not yet spoken in the thread (as of Saturday lunchtime).