The tower of Rouen Cathedral is in flames. © Patrick Streiff/AFP/dpa

Moment of shock in Rouen, northern France: The cathedral tower suddenly caught fire at a height of 120 metres. Was the fire caused by welding work?

Rouen – The large tower of the cathedral in the French city of Rouen caught fire during construction work. The fire broke out in the spire of the landmark of the capital of Normandy. According to the fire department, workers discovered the fire at midday at a height of around 120 meters and raised the alarm.

The fire brigade arrived with numerous fire engines and around 100 firefighters, who climbed up a huge ladder to the crossing tower. The black cloud of smoke was visible from far away. The cathedral was evacuated and the surrounding area cordoned off.

Fire brigade prevents flames from flaring up again

The shock was followed one and a half hours later by the all-clear. The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and avert the danger of the flames flaring up again. There were no reports of injuries.

According to firefighters, workers said that plastic caught fire on a work platform on the tower. Since the tower is made of metal in that area, the main concern was that the flames could spread to the wooden planks of the scaffolding. Regarding the possible cause of the fire, the Archbishop of Rouen, Dominique Lebrun, told broadcaster BFMTV that welding work may have been the trigger.

“We have narrowly avoided a new disaster,” said Culture Minister Rachida Dati after an on-site visit to the cathedral. “At this point, and I speak on the authority of the public prosecutor, it is an accidental fire.”

One of the most famous Gothic cathedrals in the world

The church in Rouen is one of the most famous Gothic cathedrals in the world, which the impressionist Claude Monet (1840-1926) immortalized on canvas 30 times at different times of the day and year. The cathedral’s lantern tower is crowned by a cast-iron spire, which at 151 meters is the highest in France. The fire broke out in this area.

The fire in Rouen immediately brought back memories of the fire at Notre-Dame in Paris. On April 15, 2019, the world-famous landmark on the Île de la Cité in Paris was in flames. The fire spread through the roof structure and then engulfed large parts of the medieval building. The small spire in the middle of the roof also collapsed. The rebuilt Notre-Dame is due to be opened this year; work is in the final stages. dpa