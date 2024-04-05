Friday, April 5, 2024, 11:55 p.m.











A fire broke out this Friday night in the La Molinera deterrent parking lot, located between the Segura River and the highway exit in Barriomar, in the southern area of ​​the city of Murcia. The fire alarmed residents of the area, as they warned on social networks.

Members of the Murcia Local Police and the City Council's SEIS were brought to the scene to work on extinguishing the fire, which originated in the bushes located next to the parking lots. According to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the fire left no injuries.