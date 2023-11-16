.

“The future is here”. These were the words of the president of BolognaFiere, Gianpiero Calzolari, during the inauguration of the FutureMotive Expo & Talks fair, which took place this morning in the company of the vice-minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Galeazzo Bignami, and the vice-president of the Emilia-Romagna Region , Irene Priolo. Calzolari underlined that this fair represents a great challenge and also involved Autopromotec, experts in the automotive sector in Bologna, to discuss the future compatible with more sustainable mobility, starting from the automotive industry and the entire supply chain. According to Calzolari, fairs play an important role in implementing the indications of political decision-makers and strategies at national, European and international level.

Deputy Minister Bignami also defined FutureMotive Expo as an important fair that demonstrates the attention of operators and institutions towards the evolution of a significant framework. He underlined that ecological neutrality is the most appropriate response and that we must not look for a single solution, but the market must find as many suitable solutions as possible.

Priolo underlined the importance of FutureMotive Expo as a significant opportunity to discuss the automotive industry, which has always been fundamental. He highlighted that the development of the components linked to this evolution will create new job opportunities and will invest in electricity, which also means improving air quality and promoting sustainability.

The FutureMotive Expo & Talks fair therefore represents an important moment for discussion on the future of sustainable mobility and the automotive industry. Operators, institutions and industry experts come together to explore innovative solutions and develop strategies to address challenges related to the environment and sustainability.