Santo Domingo (AFP) – A fire consumed a dozen stalls this Wednesday in the largest market on the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which reopens this week amid a impasse diplomatic that led to its closure and that of all crossings between both countries.

“Until now, thank God, everything is already out, there is no longer a fire,” Abigail Bueno, president of the Association of Merchants of the Binational Market of Dajabón, a border town that communicates with Juana Méndez, explained to the AFP news agency. Haiti.

“It started around three in the morning. There the firefighters from here in Dajabón began to help him, the four trucks that are here, and then the different fire departments in the area joined in,” he added. “There are about 11 or 12 cubicles” affected.

The authorities are investigating the cause of this incident, which left no deaths or injuries. The Government rules out that it could affect the restart of operations.

The market, which operates twice a week, plans to reopen on Friday, after Santo Domingo relaxed the border closure, allowing limited commercial exchange and under strict military surveillance.

It stopped more than a month ago by decision of the Dominican government, which closed Dajabón and a week later the rest of the border, in response to the construction in Haiti of a canal to divert water from a common river for irrigation of crops.

Normally you have to push your way through this market through the swarm of around 300 crowded stalls, selling, for example, clothes and shoes, used appliances, perfumes, cleaning products, food and toys.

The preparation of the market was to begin this Wednesday, but the border gate on the Haitian side did not open, only the Dominican one, and no merchant from the neighboring country was able to cross, reported the mayor of Dajabón, Santiago Riverón, without information on the reason for this situation.

Haiti, the poorest country in Americahas called for “dialogue to resolve the conflict.”

The Dominican Republic has allowed the sale of food and medicine to be reactivated, but vetoed the trade of electronic products, cement, rods and other construction materials.

8.4% of Dominican exports go to Haiti, around 1,040 million dollars in 2022.

The border reopening excludes migration, which from the neighboring country has increased due to the economic and political crisis, aggravated by gang violence.